Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.87

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.87 and traded as low as C$152.61. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$159.00, with a volume of 119,024 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KXS

Kinaxis Price Performance

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$180.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.