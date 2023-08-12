Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

