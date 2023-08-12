KlayUniverse (KUT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $219.84

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $549,767.66 and $219.84 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.01008256 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $178.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

