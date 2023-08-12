Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.15 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE GUD opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of C$506.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

