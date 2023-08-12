Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.15 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
TSE GUD opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of C$506.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
