Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 107,425,705 shares.

Kodal Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

