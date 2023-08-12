Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.94 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and $159,046.24 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00100064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.