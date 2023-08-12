KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
KP Tissue Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KPT opened at C$10.44 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.3394737 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KPT
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.