KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

KP Tissue Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.44 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.3394737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

