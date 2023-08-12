KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$11.22.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.3394737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.73%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.