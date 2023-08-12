KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.42% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 25,973,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,171,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.