Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 925.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 134,344 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.