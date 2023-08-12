Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 34.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $366,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.