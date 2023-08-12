L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.85.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 528,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,868. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

