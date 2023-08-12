Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 22nd

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

LAKE stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

