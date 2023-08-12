Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.82

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.94. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 6,577 shares changing hands.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

