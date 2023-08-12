LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

LZ stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 386,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after buying an additional 929,585 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

