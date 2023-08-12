Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNVGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNVGY

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.