Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08). 721,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 430,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Lexington Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

