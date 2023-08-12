Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LI. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of LI stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 0.83. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,069,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

