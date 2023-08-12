Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 36.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,237,000 after buying an additional 111,263 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $244,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.53%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

