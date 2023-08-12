Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Linde stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day moving average is $358.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

