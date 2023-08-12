Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.16. 219,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 527,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $64,825,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidia by 861.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 334,997 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

