LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.78.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

