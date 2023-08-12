Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,140,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Loews by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 427,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,137. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.