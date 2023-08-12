Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $223.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

