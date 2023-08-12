Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 1,585.7% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMGDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 9,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,740. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

