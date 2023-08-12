Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

LUNA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

LUNA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 579,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,030. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a P/E ratio of -154.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 353,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 218,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

