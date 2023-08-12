MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

