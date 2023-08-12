MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
MMD opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.