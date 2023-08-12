MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 514,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 361,463 shares.The stock last traded at $36.01 and had previously closed at $34.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

