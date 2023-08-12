Maker Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.03 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Maker has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $61.03 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,217.21 or 0.04137638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

