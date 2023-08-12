Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $258.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.81. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TUSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

