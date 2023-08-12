Mammoth (MMT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.09 or 1.00052225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

