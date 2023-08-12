Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

