Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $105.52 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.