Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2,469.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $180,287.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,685,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,357 shares of company stock valued at $57,436,273 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.35.

Read Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.