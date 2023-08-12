Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

