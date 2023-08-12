Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1,364.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 291,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $655,220. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.