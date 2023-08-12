Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $209,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 93,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.29 and a 200-day moving average of $321.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

