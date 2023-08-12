Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

OGN stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

