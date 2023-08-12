Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.