Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -146.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.79 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

