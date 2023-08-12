Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

