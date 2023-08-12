Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

SJT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,239.75% and a net margin of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.