ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $76.53. 291,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

