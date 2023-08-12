Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$28.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.65.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.18 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 124.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.1695122 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.