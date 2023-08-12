Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $209,920.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MRO opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

