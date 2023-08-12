Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

