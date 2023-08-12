Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GATE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

