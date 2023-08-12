Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 1.7 %
MRIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 23,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,100. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
Marin Software Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.