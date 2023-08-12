Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,698. The firm has a market cap of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.23.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 126.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

