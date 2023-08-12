Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 1,076.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRTMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

