Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 1,076.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Maritime Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRTMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maritime Resources
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.